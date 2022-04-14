Justice guarantees sexual reassignment by health plan for SC server

In Santa Catarina, a transgender public servant obtained in court the right to perform sex reassignment surgery paid for by the health plan. The request had been denied at the administrative level, on the grounds that it was an aesthetic procedure. For managers, it would be a “plastic surgery”.

According to the Court of Justice (TJ-SC), the decision was based on a diagnosis of transsexuality and mixed anxiety and depressive disorder. The table indicates the need to carry out the operation and related procedures for the welfare of the servant.

In the case file, a psychiatrist, in the capacity of judicial expert, concluded that the plaintiff has a well-defined sexual identity, but dissonant from her body. “Soon, it turns out to be crystal clear that the surgery in question has no aesthetic nature. On the contrary, it is necessary for the psycho-corporeal adequacy and for the treatment of the pathology that affects the author – mixed anxiety and depression disorder -, with a view to attenuating the effects of the sexual identity disorder”, noted Judge Jefferson Zanini, from Florianopolis.

Upon accepting the request, the magistrate highlighted that the interventions claimed by the party, despite the plastic nature, are of a therapeutic and not aesthetic nature. Circumstances that rule out the claim of impossibility of coverage made by the health plan. In this way, the servant – who already has a civil registry appropriate to her gender identity, will perform five different surgical procedures to promote her sexual reassignment. The estimated amount is R$ 5 thousand, all funded by the plan, with its co-participation provided for in the contract.

To complete the process, she will undergo total penile amputation, bilateral testicular orchiectomy, neovagina implantation, breast reconstruction with a prosthesis or expander, and tracheoplasty.

The result may, according to experts, put an end to or reduce manifestations of anxiety and depression that accompany the server. She undergoes psychiatric treatment monthly, uses prescription psychoactive drugs. In addition, she recently separated from her partner, lives with her parents and is temporarily away from her professional duties. The process is being processed in judicial secrecy. There is still a possibility of appeal to the Court of Justice.

