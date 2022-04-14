know when and where to get vaccinated

Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ Agencia Brasil





A new schedule for vaccination against the Triple Viral, Influenza and covid-19, will open this Thursday (14), at 2 pm, in Vitória. In all, according to the municipal health department, 17,530 vacancies will be made available for the first dose in children aged 5 to 11 years, adolescents (12 to 17 years) and persons aged 18 years and over.

The vacancies also include second doses and booster doses, vaccines against influenza and the MMR. Look:

Groups that can schedule the second dose against covid:

– Second dose of Pfizer Pediatric (child who received the first dose until 02/22);

– Second dose of adult Pfizer (who received the first dose until 02/22);

– Second dose of CoronaVac (child or adult who received the first dose 28 days ago or more);

– Second dose of AstraZeneca (who received the first dose by 02/22);

Booster doses will be offered to people without immunosuppression aged between 18 and 59 years (who received the second dose or single dose until 12/22), elderly people aged 60 years or older (who received the second dose or single dose until 01/22), immunosuppressed aged 12 to 59 years, who received the second dose by 02/22 or the third dose by 12/22 and for immunosuppressed persons aged 60 years and over, who received the second dose by 02/22 or the third dose by 01/22 .

Still on covid-19, people over 60 years old who received the third dose three months ago; can also schedule to receive the immunizer.

Against Influenza, doses of the vaccine will be available for people aged 60 and over and health workers. Health workers will be able to receive the Triple Viral.

Scheduling can be done via the link eventos.vitoria.es.gov.br or through the Vitória Online application.

Know where to get vaccinated:

CHILD VACCINATION

– Saturday (16): Ilha das Caieiras Health Unit.

– Monday (18) to Wednesday (20): Maanain Vitória.

Covid, Influenza, Triple Viral

– Saturday (16): Ilha das Caieiras Health Unit, Jardim Camburi and Evangelical Baptist Church in Jardim da Penha.

– Monday (18) to Wednesday (20): Maanaim Vitória, Andorinhas Health Units, Quadro, Conquista, Favalessa, Fonte Grande, São João Fort, Santa Maria Island, Maria Ortiz, Maruípe, Suá Beach, Resistance, Santa Marta, Santo Antônio, Santa Luiza, Vitória, Bairro República and São Cristóvão.

– Tuesday (19) and Wednesday (20): Jardim Camburi Health Unit, Maria Ortiz.

HEALTH WORKERS

Health workers are considered to be: doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, among others, support workers (security, administrative staff, reception, cleaning staff, cooks, ambulance driver) in addition to public service professionals and that work in spaces and establishments of assistance and health surveillance, such as hospitals, clinics, clinics and laboratories.

Professionals who work in home care such as caregivers of the elderly and doulas/midwives are also part of the group.

The vaccine will still be offered to students in the health area who are providing care in the assistance of health services.

Know which documents must be presented at the time of vaccination

Health workers must present an identification document with photo and CPF or National SUS Card, and one of the documents: badge + declaration of the health service where they work, paycheck, employment contract, work card or class council card.

For academics/students in the health area, in a regular hospital internship, primary care, clinics and laboratories, it is mandatory to present the statement issued by the course coordination. It must include the period, location and weekly workload of the internship.

Will be considered, for vaccination, interns in intensive regimen, with a weekly shift of 16 hours, who are frequent and with direct action in health services.