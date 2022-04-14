Macron would have 43% of Mélenchon’s votes in 2nd round in France

French President Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the March!)is preferred by 43% of the voters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon (Insubmissive France), 3º placed in the French elections on Sunday (10.Apr.2022). to cright-wing andidate Marine Le Pen, a member of the National Grouping party, would inherit 28% of the left-wing candidate’s votes. Abstentions add up to 29%.

Data is from the latest survey OpinionWay-Kéa Parterns, published this Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) by the newspaper Les Echos and on the radio classic. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.

In the general voting intention of the 2nd French presidential round, scheduled for April 24, Macron appears with 54% of the intentions against 46% for Le Pen.

The survey surveyed 1,645 people aged 18 and over between April 10 and 12. The methodology cross-referenced the results of 3 questionnaires from the CAWI system (Computer Assistance Web Interview).

The survey also shows the distribution of votes in the 2nd round of the other 3 best-placed candidates in the 1st round: Valérie Pécresse (Republicans), Yannick Jadot (Greens) and Eric Zemmour (Reconquista).

After the preliminary count on Sunday (Apr 10, 2022), Jadot and Pécresse declared their support for Macron. Together, the 2 candidates accounted for 9.41% of the votes.

Zemmour, who had 7%, urged his supporters to support Le Pen.

“I have a lot of differences with Marine Le Pen and I addressed them during the campaign […] but she faces a man who brought in 2 million immigrants and never mentioned a word about identity [francesa], security and immigration, and will do worse if re-elected,” Zemmour said after Sunday’s result was announced.

Mélenchon adopted a more neutral stance, asking more than 7.7 million voters not to give “a single vote” to the deputy of the National Group, but refrained from declaring explicit support for Macron.

Here is the distribution designed by OpinionWay-Kéa Parterns:

Jean-Luc Mélenchon

1st round voting: 21.9% (7,714,574 votes);

Macron: 43 %;

Le Pen: 28 %;

Abstentions: 29 %.



Eric Zemmour

1st round voting: 7.07% (2,485,757 votes);

Macron: 10 %;

Le Pen: 83 %;

Abstentions: 7 %.

Valérie Pécresse

1st round vote: 4.78 % (1,679,359 votes);

Macron: 52 %;

Le Pen: 26 %;

Abstentions: 22 %.

Yannick Jadot

1st round voting: 4.6% (1,628,249 votes);

Macron: 73 %;

Le Pen: 12 %;

Abstentions: 15 %.

MARINE LE PEN

On the 2nd day of the campaign after the end of the 1st shift, Marine Le Pen gave an interview in the morning to the radio France Intersubsidiary of Radio France. He criticized what he considers “lack of clarity” on Macron’s government agenda and stated that Mélenchon, 3rd in Sunday’s election, would be “betraying” voters when indicating a preference for the reelection of the current president.

Le Pen also provoked Macron by posting a photo on Twitter in which he leans against a desk, emulating a position associated with the French president.

“France has never been so split, divided. The time for national unity has come. I will rule with and for all French people”, said the candidate.

In the afternoon, at a press conference in the commune of Vernon, in Normandy, Le Pen promised to amend the Constitution to increase popular participation in government decisions through referendums and popular consultations.

“I will revitalize our democracy and our institutions“, he said. “I intend to consult the only expert that Emmanuel Macron never consulted: the people!” declared Le Pen.

Then he spoke to the television network TF1. He made nods to the left-wing electorate by suggesting support for the 60-year-old pension regime and championing proportional representation in the French parliament.

“Emmanuel Macron led an extremely tough policy towards the most modest. I want to preserve our protection system [social]”, said Le Pen.



Reproduction/Twitter @MLP_officiel “I know I can count on you and you know you can count on me. Sunday, April 24th, we will win and give the French back their country and their money!” posted Le Pen

EMMANUEL MACRON

The French president, on the other hand, was in the municipalities of Châtenois, on the Lower Rhine, and of Mulhouse, in the Haut-Rhin, in the northeast of the country – the region where Mélenchon was the most voted candidate in the 1st round.

Macron said he intended to create a “massive investment plan and revaluation of all careers” of the health sector at the end of the covid-19 pandemic.

Then he went to Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament. She spoke on an open-air platform. She claimed to have “single project” to overcome France’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“The European idea that we have advanced, that Europe that we have helped to transform and strengthen in recent years, is under threat”, he stated. “Europe is a humanist project […] let’s continue it together!”, declared Macron.