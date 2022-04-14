Man ends up in ICU after masturbation causes rare injury; understand

A 20-year-old Swiss man ended up in the ICU with complications in the functioning of his lungs, caused by a rare condition. It is estimated that the problem arose shortly after the man masturbated.

Doctors at the Kantonsspital Winterthur hospital in northeast Zurich published the strange case in the medical journal Radiology Case Reports, due to the unusual diagnosis. According to the note, the patient, whose identity has not been revealed, was admitted with difficulty breathing, swelling in his face and sharp pains in his chest, according to information from the Swiss newspaper Der Landboat.

Experts were even more surprised when the young man claimed to have felt unwell after masturbation, as at first glance the act did not appear to be related to his health problem.

After taking chest x-rays, doctors diagnosed the man with spontaneous pneumomediastinum, which is the sudden presence of air in the lungs, usually caused by vomiting, pain, strenuous exercise, or asthma.

This is the first time an episode of pneumomediastinum Spontaneous intercourse has been documented to be associated with masturbation, according to the study. Experts highlighted the existence of cases linked to the rare condition that arose after sexual intercourse or recreational drug use, such as ecstasy.

“We present the case of a healthy young man who developed pneumomediastinum and deep subcutaneous emphysema with onset during masturbation. As there is no literature on spontaneous pneumomediastinum associated with autoerotic experiences, we consider our case to be an unusual presentation of this entity,” the experts stated in the publication.

In addition, the tests detected a deep subcutaneous emphysema, responsible for leaving air trapped between the tissues of the body. Therefore, the patient had swelling in his face and heard noises in his body.

According to the patient’s medical history, he has mild asthma, which he has been treating for years without medication, in addition to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Despite these pictures, doctors still seek justifications for the manifestation of the condition in the lungs. However, they say the problem rarely happens and affects men in their 20s about regularly.

The patient was admitted to the ICU due to high oxygen demand, but after receiving antibiotic treatment for three days, he was transferred to the ward, where he no longer had aggressive spontaneous pneumomediastinum and emphysema, and recovered well. On the fourth day of hospitalization, the patient was discharged.