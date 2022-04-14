Man Has Rare Lung Problem Triggered After Masturbation | Health

Pixabay Man diagnosed with rare lung condition

A 20-year-old man needed to be hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after having a lung problem called spontaneous pneumomediastinum triggered by the act of masturbation. The case was reported by doctors at the Winterthur Hospital in Switzerland and recently published in the scientific journal Radiology Case Reports.

The patient was admitted to the emergency department with severe shortness of breath and chest pain. He told doctors that the symptoms started suddenly while he was lying down masturbating. After examining him, the medical team identified that the man also had a swollen face and crackling noises could be heard from his neck to his arms.

A chest x-ray showed subcutaneous emphysema – the presence of air in the tissues under the skin – and a CT scan of the region revealed the diagnosis of spontaneous pneumomediastinum. Due to the need for oxygen and the test results, the man was admitted to the ICU. There, he received breathing support, had his chest pain treated with painkillers, and started treatment with antibiotics.

The next day, he was taken to his room, but the mild pain in his chest remained for another three days. The other day, the room he was in at the hospital, the emphysema improved and the patient was discharged.

What is spontaneous pneumomediastinum?



The diagnosis of spontaneous pneumomediastinum, also called Hamman Syndrome, is not related to trauma and is usually triggered suddenly by intense exertion, coughing, or vomiting. It is a rare condition, which mainly affects men and young people.

Its symptoms can be chest pains, shortness of breath, lung noises and constant coughing. Treatment usually involves only pain relievers and rest.

“The pathophysiology of the condition can be explained with an abrupt increase in intrathoracic pressure leading to hyperdistension and rupture of the alveolar membrane and, consequently, leakage of air along the pulmonary vessel sheaths into the tissue,” the study researchers wrote.

According to those responsible for the report, risk factors are smoking, acute asthma and the use of recreational drugs. They say that the patient in question did indeed have a history of asthma, but it was a mild condition that would not lead to the diagnosis found. In addition, there was no other factor that favored the development of the condition, in the case of a healthy young man.

They also say that there are already reports of spontaneous pneumomediastinum triggered by sexual intercourse, although few, but that so far there has not been a case of diagnosis caused by the act of masturbation.

