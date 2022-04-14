Meet the Moskvah, the Russian ‘carrier killer’ that was damaged in the Black Sea | Ukraine and Russia

The anti-missile cruiser Moskva, one of the most important ships in the Russian fleet, was seriously damaged on Wednesday (13) in the Black Sea, according to the Interfax news agency.

According to the Interfax report, some of the ammunition on board exploded.

The Mokva was commissioned in 1983, and is known as “the aircraft carrier killer”. The crew of 500 people was removed from the ship so that the cause of the fire can be investigated.

This is the most important Russian vessel that was in the Black Sea. The ship carries 16 anti-ship missiles from the P-1000 Vulkan system, with a range of at least 700 kilometers.

It also carries the Forten S-300’s long-range air defense systems, capable of protecting an entire squadron of ships from enemy air attacks.

The weight is 12,500 tons, and the crew is about 500 people.

The Moskva can fire missiles with a system called Bazalt at distances of 30 kilometers.

According to a report by the Russian Gazette Agency in May 2021, the P-1000 Vulkan missile was launched for the first time that month.

Last month, Ukraine said it destroyed a large Russian landing support ship, the Orsk, in the Sea of ​​Azov, northeast of the Black Sea. Moscow has not commented on what happened to the ship.

Below is a video from 2017 that shows a Russian navy attack on the Islamic State.

