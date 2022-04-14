‘More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Mariupol’, says Russian Defense Ministry

Conquest of the port city is part of Vladimir Putin’s strategy, because it allows the formation of a land bridge between Crimea and Donbass

EFE / SERGEI ILNITSKY Russian soldiers preparing for confrontation in Mariupol



The Russian Defense Ministry reported this Wednesday, 13th, that more than 1,000 soldiers from the Ukraine surrendered in the city of Mariupol. “1,026 Ukrainian servicemen from the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily surrendered their weapons,” they said in a statement that also said 150 were injured and taken to a hospital. The Ukrainian government does not confirm the information. However, on Monday, the 11th, the Ukrainian Army had reported that they were preparing for the final battle, as ammunition was running out. At the time, through a Facebook post, the troops had informed that ‘it is death for some of us and captivity for the others”.

The city of Mariupol is one of the most devastated by the war between Russia and Ukraine that takes place since the 24th of February. “We are disappearing little by little,” read the note, which also calls for everyone to “remember (us) with a kind word,” he said. Those who are in the port city have lived for more than a month in inhumane situations, without water, food, electricity and ammunition to defend the region. On Tuesday, 12, regional authorities in southeastern Ukraine said at least 20,000 people had died. The conquest of this region is part of the strategy of Vladimir Putin, as it allows it to build a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula – annexed in 2014 – and Donbass, which has the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.