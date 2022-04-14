Moskva, Russia’s flagship that was blown up, has participated in three wars; learn more | World

Ukraine claims the ship, an anti-missile cruiser, was hit by a Ukrainian missile and sank. Russia denies it and said the explosion was caused by an accident with the vessel’s own ammunition. According to the Interfax agency, the entire crew, of about 500 people, was evacuated.

The ship entered service in 1983 during the Soviet era under the name Slava (Glory). This Atlant missile launcher was designed to be an aircraft carrier destroyer. With 186 meters in length, the vessel was renamed in 1995 as Moskva (Moscow) and is equipped with 16 Bazalt/Voulkan anti-ship missiles, Fort missiles, which are the marine version of the S-300 long-range missiles. It also has rocket launchers, cannons and torpedoes.

According to Russian news agency Ria Novosti, it has been renovated twice and modernized, the last time between 2018 and 2020. Currently, it is known as an “aircraft carrier killer” for its destructive capability.

The vessel can house up to 680 crew, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The first conflict in which it participated was in Georgia in August 2008. Russia did not say what its missions were, but a senior Georgian military official questioned by AFP indicated that the vessel entered the port of Ochamchire to bomb Georgian forces, who ended up losing at the time the only region that was under their control in separatist territory.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expressed his “gratitude” to the ship’s crew for their “courage and determination” in the conflict. Then, in September 2015, Moskva was sent to help the regime of Bashar al Assad in the war in Syria, in the eastern Mediterranean, to ensure, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the protection of the Russian base at Hmeymim.

Shortly afterward, Vladimir Putin handed the entire crew the Nakhimov order in recognition of their “courage and determination”.

Moskva participates in the Ukrainian war from the city of Sevastopol, which is home to the Russian Black Sea fleet base on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

In an exchange of radio messages that went viral at the start of the conflict, Ukrainian border guards on the tiny island of Serpents responded with profanity to the Russians’ ultimatum to surrender. Shortly afterward, the Moskva and another vessel bombed the island and took the Ukrainian military prisoner.

When the Moskva still bore the name Slava, it participated in the Malta Summit that brought together Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President George Bush, which took place on the Maxim Gorky ship in December 1989, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The ship also attended the Yalta Disarmament Conference in August 1990.