Motorola presents new Moto G52 with AMOLED screen and 50MP camera

Motorola’s Moto G lineup has just gained a new member with the arrival of the notorious Moto G52. With intermediate features, it features a Snapdragon 680 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The model also comes out of the box with Android 12 system under Motorola’s MyUX interface.

Under construction, the Moto G52 pleases with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. It also features splash water protection (IP52) and a side-mounted biometric reader. In addition, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

For stills, the Moto G50 gets a 50MP main rear camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front snapper for selfies and video calling. Other configurations also include Bluetooth 5.1, support for NFC (depending on the market) and a USB-C port for charging.

Screen: 6.6″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.6″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate support Processor: Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 680 GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 RAM: 4GB or 6GB

4GB or 6GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB expandable via microSD (up to 1TB);

128GB or 256GB expandable via microSD (up to 1TB); Back camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) and 2 MP (depth sensor);

triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) and 2 MP (depth sensor); Frontal camera: 16 MP;

16 MP; Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 30W TurboPower charging;

5,000mAh with support for 30W TurboPower charging; Others: splash protection (IP52), stereo sound

splash protection (IP52), stereo sound Operational system: Android 12 under the My UX interface

The new Moto G52 initially arrives in Europe with a suggested price of €250 (about R$ 1,266). However, the company has not yet given clues as to when it will launch this model here in Brazil.