MPF wants to ensure that new degrees in the area of ​​Health are not authorized in Goiás

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of Goiás filed a Public Civil Action (ACP) so that the Ministry of Education (MEC) and the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (INEP) do not authorize the creation of new undergraduate courses in area of ​​health in the form of Distance Learning (EAD).

In addition to preventing more classes from being created within this learning style, the MPF’s request is that an inspection be carried out in the courses that already exist.

Author of the ACP, the Attorney of the Republic Mariane Guimarães de Mello Oliveira defended that “the indiscriminate permissions of the MEC and the incentive to the distance modality do not always favor teaching”, since graduations in the area of ​​Health “must be approached in a differentiated way”. ”.

“The training of these professionals requires an effective integration between theoretical teaching and practice in laboratories, clinics, hospitals and other health services for the community, because only from the relationship of these three pillars will it be possible to train qualified professionals”, he said.

“For healthcare professionals, it takes more than mastering theory and having cognitive mastery. It is also essential to have practical, psychomotor and affective mastery, which can only be developed from the concrete integration between teaching, service and community”, he added.

The prosecutor also maintained that the National Health Council (CNS) itself is against the permission of these courses, as they can harm “the quality of training of professionals and, consequently, the society that will avail themselves of the services they provide”.

Finally, the MPF asked for detailed inspection reports, under penalty of a fine of BRL 50 thousand for each act of non-compliance, in addition to the application of a fine to the MEC in the amount of BRL 100 thousand, for collective moral damages, to be reverted to the Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights.