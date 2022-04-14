NASA confirms that a comet discovered by a Brazilian is the one with the largest nucleus ever found | Science

The Hubble telescope, from the American space agency (NASA), confirmed that a comet discovered by Brazilian astronomer Pedro Bernardinelli is the star with the largest nucleus seen to date.

THE C/2014 UN271 It has a diameter of approximately 130 km, about 50 times larger than most known comets, and was discovered by Bernardinelli, an astronomer at the University of Washington, in May 2021 during research for a doctoral project.

“We found this object sort of by accident because we weren’t explicitly looking for a comet. We were looking for other things, but we developed a methodology to identify various types of stars and we ‘collided’ with this one”, says the researcher.

NASA launches telescope that surpasses Hubble: meet James Webb, created to capture the first galaxies in the Universe

Megaphoto of the Sun shows human form? Understand what’s behind the image and what the science reveals

Bernardinelli explains that, at the time, he had no idea that the structure was that of a comet and that the most accurate calculations were only made around September. It was from there that, along with their advisor, University of Pennsylvania astronomer Gary Bernstein, the researchers came across a surprising discovery: they were facing the comet with the largest nucleus ever found.

Coming to that conclusion is not an easy task. Scientists need to understand how the layer of dust and gas around a comet, called a coma by astronomers, behaves.

This is fundamental because the light of the Sun, when falling on a certain comet, is reflected and then possible to be observed by our telescopes. However, at the distance that C/2014 UN271 is, it is not possible to observe its core exactly, only the dust layer.

What NASA scientists did then was to develop a computational model to “remove” the glow of the como and reveal in detail the nucleus of the comet discovered by the Brazilian.

The image below shows how the process was done.

2 of 3 Photo sequence shows how the Comet’s nucleus was calculated. — Photo: NASA, ESA, Man-To Hui (Macau University of Science and Technology), David Jewitt (UCLA)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI) Photo sequence shows how the Comet’s nucleus was calculated. — Photo: NASA, ESA, Man-To Hui (Macau University of Science and Technology), David Jewitt (UCLA)/Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

“This is a very difficult measurement to make because we need a very good model to explain this cloud of sublimated gas around the comet. That was the big difference in the NASA study”, emphasizes Bernardinelli.

The comet, also called Bernardinelli-Bernstein in honor of its discoverers, is moving at a speed of 35,000 km/h at the edge of the solar system. In addition, according to NASA reported, its mass is 500 trillion tons, one hundred thousand times greater than that usually found for these space objects.

In 2031, the C/2014 UN271 will be 1.6 billion kilometers from the Sun. This will be the shortest distance the comet’s trajectory will reach from the solar system star.

Bernardinelli explains that, therefore, it does not pose any risk to us earthlings, but that understanding the dynamics of its operation and its approach to our star is fundamental for science.

3 of 3 Brazilian astronomer Pedro Bernardinelli in a personal archive image. — Photo: Personal Archive Brazilian astronomer Pedro Bernardinelli in a personal archive image. — Photo: Personal Archive

The most interesting thing about this, he says, is that we are seeing a comet ‘turning on’. This means that, although it is still in a very cold and freezing region about 3 million km from the Sun, where the sublimation of its materials should not occur, its proximity to the star is increasing the activity of the Sun. Bernardinelli-Bernstein, but scientists still can’t explain why this occurs.

“And understanding that is important for several reasons. The first is that, in this way, we can see what types of material exist on the surface of these objects. This is interesting because comets are relics of the solar system”, explains the researcher.

In other words, looking at these stars means looking at the beginnings of the formation of our solar system, about 4 billion years ago. And C/2014 UN271 is making its first appearance here since then.

“Today we are able to see very fresh material from the beginning of the Solar System, material that had not been evaporated before and this is very interesting”, adds Bernardinelli.

However, all this is not something very fast. The comet has been coming from a freezing “nest” of trillions of other comets called the Oort Cloud for over 1 million years. According to NASA, a better understanding of how these stars work and how they get here will also be fundamental to understanding the role of this spherical ice shell in the evolution of the solar system.

Philae robot spotted on comet after nearly two years lost

“This comet is the tip of an iceberg of many thousands of other comets that are too faint to be seen in more distant parts of our solar system,” said David Jewitt, professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles. .

“We always suspected he was big, since he’s so bright and at such a great distance. Now, we’ve confirmed that he is.”

Hubble is considered NASA’s most famous telescope and has been in orbit for 31 years. The findings of the discovery were published by The Astrophysical Journal Letters.