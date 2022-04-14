New record: player finishes Elden Ring in under 7 minutes

Distortion2 fulfilled its promise and further lowered the game’s world record

It didn’t take long: days after finishing Elden Ring in less than 9 minutes, the speedrunner distortion2 established a new record in the From Software game. As previously promised by the player, he used the techniques learned by the community to get to the credits screen in 6 minutes and 59 seconds.

The process was again documented on the creator’s YouTube channel, who returned to using the “zip” technique to achieve skip the game’s bosses and quickly travel through your universe. It consists of using the game’s guard and moving the character forward during a specific amount of frames.

If the technique is used correctly, this causes the controlled character to “jump” over long distances, which can be defined by the player. To reach the new record, not only did Distortion2 manage to master the process, but do it millimetrically enough to get you exactly where you want.

Speedrun requires good knowledge of the game

While it depends on an Elden Ring glitch to work, the tactic used by the speedrunner and other members of the community doesn’t rely solely on luck to generate effects. By tracking the attempt to end the game quickly, it’s clear how much Distortion2 knows the game’s scenarios and knows how they connect.

This is the only way he can determine at which points on the map he should use the zip technique and where his character will land after “jumping” through the air. In practice, the biggest obstacle to achieving even shorter times is the game’s loading screens — at some points you have to go back to the title screen to activate some of the glitches used during the process.



On your YouTube channel, Distortion2 stated that this should be his last attempt at records in the “Any%” mode., in which the sole objective is to reach the end point of a game, regardless of what is done along the way. However, he did not rule out the possibility of establishing new times in the futurejust for the community to discover new methods of cutting paths in Elden Ring.

Source: Games Radar