New study rejuvenates a woman’s skin cells by 30 years – Vogue

New study rejuvenates a woman’s skin cells by 30 years (Photo: Vogue Archive/Branislav Simoncik)

A new study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, UK, has managed, for the first time, to rejuvenate the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman in 30 years. The research, recently published in the scientific journal eLifemay represent a major advance for the prevention and development of treatments for diseases related to the aging of the body, such as muscular, cardiac and even neurological problems.

The experience led by professionals used the same cell reprogramming technique that was used to create the cloned sheep Dolly in the 1990s. One of the ways to repair or replace cells damaged by advancing age is the possibility of transforming stem cells, which arise at the beginning of embryo formation, in other specific tissues of the human body.

In 2006, Professor Shinya Yamanaka, at the University of Kyoto, Japan, managed to evolve the technique used during the cloning of Dolly and created a method capable of transforming normal cells into stem cells, which he named IPS. To do this, the scientist added some chemical components to adult cells for about 50 days, which resulted in genetic changes that caused them to become stem cells.

During the new study, the researchers shortened the process developed by Yamanaka from 50 days to 12 and were surprised to see that the result was not the transformation of the skin cells of a 53-year-old woman into stem cells, but the rejuvenation of the cells. for the cellular age of 23 years.

“I remember the day we received the information and I almost couldn’t believe that some of the cells were 30 years younger than they should have been. It was very exciting,” Professor Wolf Reik, one of those responsible for the research, told the BBC.

The idea of ​​professionals is to try to apply the discovery in other cells of the body besides the skin to understand if it would be possible to produce rejuvenation also in different tissues of the body. The study, however, is still initial and the technique cannot be clinically tested, as the IPS method increases the risks of cancer.

But scientists believe the discovery could be the start of new advances in regenerative medicine. “Our long-term goal is to increase the quality of human health rather than lifespan, so that people can age healthier,” he adds.