New York subway attack suspect arrested by police | World

New York police on Wednesday arrested Frank James, 62, who was suspected of the attack inside a subway station the day before, said Mayor Eric Adams.

“My dear New Yorkers: we got him,” Adams said in a video address, as he has not been able to attend public gatherings since he contracted Covid-19.

James is blamed for detonating two smoke bombs and shooting passengers at a Brooklyn station. At least 23 people were injured..

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told a news conference that the suspect was detained following an operation in Manhattan – one of the city’s top five boroughs.

“We hope this prison will bring security to the people of New York,” Sewell said.

Arrest of Frank James, suspect in the New York subway attack – Photo: Reproduction / NBC

According to the commissioner, the arrest was only possible because an anonymous tip was made to the city’s police service.

Suspect has police stint

James has a stint with the police and has been arrested at least nine other times since 1998, according to US authorities.

Image of Frank James released by NYPD — Photo: Twitter/NYPD

Investigators identified him after finding the key to a van he had rented at the scene of the shooting, along with a bag of fireworks, a gas canister and a gun.

Security camera footage showed James leaving the station. The photo was shared by US officials.

A recording released by broadcaster WNBC shows the moment when James enters a subway station, wearing an orange vest and mask, minutes before the attack.

Crime can lead to life in prison

Brooklyn Attorney Breon Peace told a news conference that the suspect in the subway shooting will be charged in federal court.

James is expected to face multiple charges, including using a weapon to cause death and causing serious injury to passengers and employees of the New York subway system.

Peace cited an article of American law to justify the charge against James, in the article cited, terrorist attacks or other violent attacks within mass transport are condemned.

It was not clear whether the suspect would be charged with terrorism, as the US police ruled out the possibility of this type of crime during investigations the day before.

According to Peace, if convicted, he could face a sentence that could lead to life in prison.

The attack took place on Tuesday (12) when a subway train bound for Manhattan was pulling into a station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Ten people were directly hit by gunfire, including five hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Map shows location of shooting in New York — Photo: Arte g1

Police said 13 others suffered from smoke inhalation or were injured in the chaos as panicked passengers fled the smoke-filled subway car.

All victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The incident, however, may have left even more injured.. Based on consultations with hospitals in the region, the newspaper “The Washington Post” and the American network CNN reported at least 29 people who were treated in hospitals with some connection to the case.

Person is rescued at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, this Tuesday (12) — Photo: Will B Wylde via AP

According to investigations, the attacker probably acted alone. Commissioner Sewell said the attack began on the subway car as he was about to arrive at the station.

The sniper took two cans from his bag and opened them, spreading smoke throughout the car.

Police said the man fired 33 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol, which was later recovered along with three rounds of ammunition, a small axe, some fireworks and a container of gasoline.

Bag with fireworks and smoke bomb was found at the scene of the shooting in New York on April 12, 2022 — Photo: Playback/WCBN via NBC

Sewell had said earlier that the shooting was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism.

Investigators found a series of social media posts linked to an individual named Frank James who mentioned the homeless and the mayor of New York, Sewell said. However, he still doesn’t know what motivated the attack.