New York subway attack suspect arrested by police | World

New York police on Wednesday arrested Frank James, 62, suspected of the attack inside a subway station the day before, said Mayor Eric Adams.

He is blamed for detonating two smoke bombs and shooting passengers at a Brooklyn station. At least 23 people were injured..

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said James was detained following an operation in Manhattan.

Police initially named Frank James a “person of interest” in the investigation – after a key to a van he had rented was found at the scene of the shooting – but the 62-year-old has been treated since Wednesday morning as suspect for the crime.

Image of Frank James released by NYPD

The attack took place on Tuesday (12) when a subway train bound for Manhattan was pulling into a station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Ten people were directly hit by gunfire, including five hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Map shows location of shooting in New York

Police said 13 others suffered from smoke inhalation or were injured in the chaos as panicked passengers fled the smoke-filled subway car. All victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The incident, however, may have left even more injured.. Based on consultations with hospitals in the region, the newspaper “The Washington Post” and the American network CNN reported at least 29 people who were treated in hospitals with some connection to the case.

Person is rescued at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, this Tuesday (12)

According to investigations, the attacker probably acted alone. New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack began in the subway car as he was about to arrive at the station. The gunman took two cans from his bag and opened them, spreading smoke throughout the car.

The subway assailant was described by police from eyewitness accounts as a heavily built man, wearing an orange vest, a gray sweatshirt, a green helmet and a surgical mask.

Police said the man fired 33 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol, which was later recovered along with three rounds of ammunition, a small axe, some fireworks and a container of gasoline.

Bag with fireworks and smoke bomb was found at the scene of the shooting in New York on April 12, 2022

Sewell had said earlier that the shooting was not immediately being treated as an act of terrorism. Investigators found a series of social media posts linked to an individual named Frank James who mentioned the homeless and the mayor of New York, Sewell said. However, he still doesn’t know what motivated the attack.