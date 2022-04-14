New York subway attack suspect is presented to court for prosecution

THE suspicious man of injuring 23 people by detonating smoke bombs inside a New York subway car and firing gunshots will be filed in court on Thursday to face a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transit system. .



Frank Robert James62 years old, was stuck in Manhattan on Wednesday, ending a 30-hour manhunt for the only suspect wanted in an attack that worried commuters on America’s largest and busiest metro rail network and renewed calls for greater subway security.





James was arrested about eight miles from the site of Tuesday’s attack, which took place during morning rush hour, when the N Line train bound for Manhattan was pulling into a subway station on Sunset. Park in Brooklyn.

Police said 10 people were directly shot, five of them hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and another 13 were injured in the stampede of terrified passengers who exited the smoke-filled carriage on the 36th Street station platform. The prognosis is that everyone survives.





clues and searches

The gunman disappeared in the melee, but investigators said they established James as a suspect when a crime scene scan revealed a credit card in his name and keys to a van he had rented and parked several blocks away.

Authorities at the scene also recovered the Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol used in the attack, along with three ammunition clips, a blowtorch, an axe, a bag of fireworks and a container of gasoline, according to police and court documents.





The next day, investigators tracked James to Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, with the help of tips from residents who recognized him from wanted photos, some of which they posted on social media, police said. He was detained without incident, according to authorities.

The New York Times and New York Post, each citing law enforcement sources, reported that James himself alerted police to his whereabouts on Wednesday in a call he made to a McDonald’s restaurant hotline. The reports could not be independently verified by Reuters.

A criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors Wednesday in District Court in Brooklyn made James a single charge: committing a terrorist attack or other violent attack against a mass transit system — a crime that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

James, a Bronx native with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, has had nine previous arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).



