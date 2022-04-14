Ninety pilots are removed from the cabin of the Boeing 737 MAX for lack of technical preparation





India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned 90 SpiceJet airline pilots from flying Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the grounds that simulator training has flaws. Retraining of aviators is necessary as part of the model’s return to Indian skies, but it is not being done properly.

The Times of India reported that DGCA director Arun Kumar was harsh in his speech, without specifying exactly what the pilot training problems were.

“We have stopped these pilots from flying and they need to successfully retrain to fly the MAX. We will take strict action against those responsible for the lapse.”said Kumar.





SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained for Boeing 737 MAX operations and is the only Indian airline to operate them. It currently has 11 of these aircraft in its fleet.

The company, for its part, said the restriction will not affect the 60 daily operations of the MAX aircraft. “144 pilots are needed to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 pilots trained on the MAX, 560 remain available, which is far more than the current requirement.”said the company.

The Boeing 737 MAX resumed operations in December 2020, a year and a half after they were suspended following the 2018 Lion Air and 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crashes that left 346 people dead. India’s approval for the return of the aircraft was only given in August 2021.



