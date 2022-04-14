Nursing Council bans two health units in Juazeiro do Norte

The Ceará Regional Nursing Council (Coren-CE) interdicted two Basic Health Units in Juazeiro do Norte, in the Cariri region, after detecting irregularities during inspections. The interventions were carried out on the 8th. According to the entity, the places visited have a precarious physical structure and do not offer conditions for the full exercise of nursing.

According to the interim president of Coren-CE, Ana Paula Lemos, the Municipal Health Department had already been notified about the inadequacies and, even so, did not obey the 30-day deadline to repair the flaws. “Initially, the inspection came, detected these irregularities, with regard to the structure, such as lack of water, lack of adequate sanitation, among other problems, and we hoped that the problems would be solved”, she said.

According to Ana, the physical structure of the two UBSs is not enough to guarantee safe and harm-free care, both for professionals and users. “We do not intend to leave the service inoperative, because we know that it is essential for the population, but we also cannot be silent and leave a unit functioning with risks for users”, she argued.

In a note, the Health Department of Juazeiro do Norte clarifies that it has recently carried out maintenance in the two buildings where the interdicted UBSs operate and that the repairs carried out meet the structural adjustments that were requested by the Council.

Coren-CE, however, claims that the requested suitability standard has not yet been met. The institution reinforces that the two UBSs will only be released when the Health Ministry proves that it has taken all the necessary measures to resolve the identified failures.

With information from reporter Guilherme Carvalho, from CBN CARIRI radio

