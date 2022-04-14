On the way to NATO membership, Finland could convince Sweden to do the same | World

With a favorable strategic assessment and support from the population, Finland must decide in the coming weeks on a NATO candidacy, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said this Wednesday (13) during a visit to Sweden. THE country’s entry into the Alliance could convince Stockholm to do the same.

“I think it will happen quickly. In a few weeks, not months,” Marin declared.

The Finnish government was hoping for the publication of a strategic assessment report, which was urgently commissioned after the attack on Ukraine. The document was published this Wednesday and gave endorsement in favor of accessionshortly before the start of a debate on the matter in Parliament next week.

‘Happiest country in the world’, Finland is ready for possible war with Russia; see preparations

What is NATO, what does the acronym mean, member countries and objectives

The text insists on the fact that only NATO members benefit from the collective defense “shield”, provided for in article 5 of the organization, activated when one of the member countries is attacked.

Joining the US-led alliance would make it possible to deter, in a “considerably greater” way, a possible attack against Finland, the document guarantees.

Currently, the country -which has a 1,300 km border with Russia– is just a NATO partner. “The difference between being a partner and being a member is very clear and will continue to be so”, highlighted the Social Democrat prime minister. “The only way to be assured of security is within the framework of common defense and deterrence guaranteed by Article 5 of NATO,” she added.

2 of 4 The border between Russia and Finland is over 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte g1 Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte g1

A NATO summit is scheduled for June 29-30 in Madrid, Spain. Analysts believe Finland’s candidacy will be announced by then.

Sweden also does not exclude the possibility of joining the alliance, but seems more hesitant than the neighboring country. “There are always risks,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.

The paradox is that the war against Ukraine, launched by Moscow under the pretext of the threat of NATO extension, could end up making Finland enter the alliance by doubling Russia’s land borders with member countries.

Prior to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of Finland or Sweden changing their historical non-alliance military lines was highly unlikely.

3 of 4 Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at a press conference in Stockholm on 27/02 — Photo: Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via Reuters Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at a press conference in Stockholm on Feb 27 – Photo: Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via Reuters

“Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine,” acknowledged Marin.

Membership support, which stood at around 20-25% decades ago in Finland, has nearly tripled, surpassing 60% today.

A clear majority in favor is also defined in the Finnish Parliament. Among the 200 deputies, 100 have already shown themselves in favor of accession and only 12 said they are against it, according to Finnish media.

In parallel, Helsinki has multiplied contacts with most of NATO’s 30 members.

The Swedish Social Democratic party, in turn, announced on Monday (11) an internal debate on the issue. And the far-right movement of Sweden’s Democrats decided for the first time to support the country’s candidacy, if Finland did the same.

The Secretary General of NATO, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, stated several times that the door was open to the Scandinavian countries.

4 of 4 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in speech on March 24, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a speech on March 24, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Other Northern European countries are already members, such as Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

For Helsinki, NATO believes that it will take between four and 12 months to close the process and Finland will become the 31st member of the alliance, which requires an agreement and unanimous ratification.

What is Russia’s reaction? Moscow has warned Stockholm and Helsinki, stressing that accession would have “political and military consequences”.