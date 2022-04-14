Passenger who was tape-taped to her seat after trying to open plane door receives historic fine

The passenger who assaulted a flight crew and Tried to open the plane door in midairin July last year, received a fine of US$ 81,950, about R$ 385,000, the largest ever imposed by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the US government agency that regulates air transport in the country.

The woman traveling from Dallas, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina on American Airlines put everyone on board at risk and had to be restrained and taped to her seat. At the time, images of the girl during the flight with her mouth covered, her arms behind her back and her torso immobilized circulated on the internet.





“If you’re on a plane, don’t be an idiot and don’t endanger the crew and other passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” said Pete Buttigieg, secretary of the US Department of Transportation.

Also in July last year, a similar episode yielded the second-largest fine imposed by the FAA. A passenger who was on a Delta Airline flight between Las Vegas, Nevada, and Atlanta, Georgia, will have to pay US$ 77,272, more than R$ 360,000, for harassing the passenger who was next door and then trying to open the door. aircraft door. In addition, she bit several times the people who tried to hold her.





The FAA has a policy of zero tolerance, since last year, against passengers who cause inconvenience during flights. The awareness campaign reduced by 60% the number of cases of misbehavior inside the aircraft. In the last ten years more than 1,300 occurrences were registered.



