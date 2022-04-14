Passengers fight and cause chaos in flight. Watch the video – Prism









The confusion erupted moments after the American Airlines flight from New Orleans landed in Austin, Texas.

The reason, according to Mail Online, would have been a reclined seat.

A man in a beige shirt starts the fight by punching a man in a white shirt in line behind him.

Crew and other passengers desperately try to stop the fight.

In the video it is possible to see and hear one of the flight attendants wearing a vest and blue mask insistently shouting for those involved to stop the confusion.

Women were also screaming.

Another man, in a red striped shirt, comes to his fellow runner’s defense, and the two begin beating up the apparent instigator as they fall on top of the passengers.

The FAA (United States Aviation Agency) investigates incidents involving unruly passengers reported by crews.

Last year alone there were 5,891 cases across the country.

Most of them, 4,290, related to not wearing a mask.

1,113 investigations were opened by the agency in 2021.

350 execution actions were initiated.

Last year, the FAA proposed $5 million in fines against unruly passengers.