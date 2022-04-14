Pfizer does not rule out the possibility of a multivariant vaccine coming soon – 04/13/2022

A vaccine against covid-19 that is effective against different variants before autumn in the northern hemisphere (between September and December) “is a possibility, but not a certainty”, said this Wednesday (13) the president of the North American pharmaceutical company. American Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

“I hope that by autumn [boreal] – but it’s not a certainty – we can have a vaccine” that is effective “against everything that is known at the moment”, Bourla told a press conference organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry (IFPMA).

Pfizer conducts studies to find out what the best formula might be.

Together with Germany’s BioNTech, the pharmaceutical giant has developed one of the first vaccines against Covid-19. The immunizer, available in Brazil, began to be applied in the United Kingdom at the end of 2020, less than a year after the disease was first detected in China.

This messenger RNA vaccine – like Moderna’s – has had its effectiveness reduced against the omicron variant of the virus and its subvariants, while still offering highly effective protection against severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death.

Pfizer is currently testing different vaccines and different doses. “Once we know the best way forward, we will apply for approval” in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world, she said.