Pfizer president considers new effective Covid vaccine ‘against everything’ still in 2022 – News

A vaccine against Covid-19 that is effective against different variants before autumn in the northern hemisphere “is a possibility, but not a certainty”, said on Wednesday (13) the president of American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

“I hope that by autumn [boreal] – but it is not a certainty – we can have a vaccine” that is effective “against everything that is known at the moment”, Bourla said during a press conference organized by the IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry).

Pfizer conducts studies to find out what might be the best formula.

Together with German BioNTech, the pharmaceutical giant has developed one of the first vaccines against Covid-19. It was first applied in the UK in late 2020, less than a year after the disease was first detected in China.

This messenger RNA vaccine – like that of Moderna – has had its effectiveness reduced against the omicron variant of the virus and its subvariants, while still offering highly effective protection against severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death.

Pfizer is currently testing different vaccines and different doses.

“Once we know the best way forward, we will apply for approval” in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world, he said.