player completes the game without taking any steps

Many FromSoftware titles are punishing and most (if not all) of them require calm, patience and quick reflexes. But some players make these adventures look easy, like a youtuber who recently finished Dark Souls 3 without taking a single step.

In the 55-minute video, the channel “ymfah” shows how it managed to meet this intense challenge. He used various means to get around and even turned off the left stick of the analog stick to not run the risk of walking by accident. Check out:

In order to complete the challenge, the player selected the Thief class to obtain the Bandit Knife at the beginning of Dark Souls 3. With that, he was able to advance with the ability of the weapon itself, which has an attack where it is possible to move forward.

Talking to Kotaku, ymfah explains that he likes to “challenge himself with interesting ideas”. According to the report, the hardest thing to do in this game was to use the TearDrop glitch, which turns the player into a floating ember of fire, saving them from lethal damage.

Dark Souls 3’s discarded boss was used in Elden Ring

According to the YouTube channel “Zullie the Witch”, FromSoftware used “SnakeSoul”, one of the discarded bosses from Dark Souls 3, to create a boss in Elden Ring. Check out the details!

