PlayStation 5’s The Witcher 3 is delayed indefinitely

Bad news for those waiting for the PlayStation 5 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Q2 2022. CD Projekt RED has just announced that the title has been postponed indefinitely, so it no longer has a release date.

The information came through publication on the franchise’s official profile, on twitter. According to the post, the internal teams of the Polish company will complete the remaining work, so it is necessary to assess what needs to be done. Previously, Saber Interactive was responsible for the PS5 port.

We’ve decided that our in-house team will handle the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are evaluating the scope of work to be done, therefore, we have postponed the launch previously scheduled for Q2 until further notice.

Then, CD Projekt RED guarantees that it will update the community on the matter “as soon as it can”. In November, the company even reaffirmed that the title would be launched in the proposed window, but that will not materialize.

