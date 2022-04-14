PlayStation 5’s The Witcher 3 is delayed indefinitely

Bad news for those waiting for the PlayStation 5 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Q2 2022. CD Projekt RED has just announced that the title has been postponed indefinitely, so it no longer has a release date.

The information came through publication on the franchise’s official profile, on twitter. According to the post, the internal teams of the Polish company will complete the remaining work, so it is necessary to assess what needs to be done. Previously, Saber Interactive was responsible for the PS5 port.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

Then, CD Projekt RED guarantees that it will update the community on the matter “as soon as it can”. In November, the company even reaffirmed that the title would be launched in the proposed window, but that will not materialize.

Aaryn Flynn, former general manager of BioWare, drew a comparison between Dragon Age: Inquisition, RPG from the production company where he worked, and The Witcher 3. According to him, the witcher’s game is superior, as its title was crossgen between PS3 and PS4. In the dev’s view, this greatly diminished the “ambition” of the game. Understand here!