Pope at Confirmation Mass: without the Cross, the priest is a “clericalized pagan”

The Chrism Mass renews priestly promises, which is why the Pope addressed priests directly in his homily, warning of three “spaces of idolatry” that undermine their alliance with the flock and with the Lord: worldliness, pragmatism and functionalism.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Pope Francis began the rites of the Easter Triduum by celebrating the Chrism Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica, with the blessing of holy oils and the renewal of priestly promises.

In fact, the Pope said in his homily, commenting on the readings, “being a priest is a grace”, “a very great grace”, which, however, is not intended for the priest himself, but for the faithful. And it is from the Lord that you will receive the reward, that is, His Love and the unconditional forgiveness of sins.

“There is no greater reward than friendship with Jesus. There is no greater peace than your forgiveness. There is no higher price than his precious Blood: let us not allow it to be debased with unworthy conduct.”

In other words, it is an invitation for priests to be faithful, to keep their eyes fixed on Jesus. At the end of the day, the Pope advised, it is good to look at the Lord and let Him contemplate our own hearts, not to count our sins, but in an attitude of contemplation and gratitude. And not only, but also identify rejecting temptations: “Let the Lord see our hidden idols, makes us strong in the face of them and takes away their power.”

The risks of worldliness, pragmatism and functionalism

Francis identified three spaces of idolatry in which the Evil One uses to weaken the priestly vocation.









“I would like to conclude by asking Saint Joseph, a most chaste father and without hidden idols, to free us from all the greed to possess, because this – the greed to possess – is the fertile ground…

The first of them is the spiritual worldliness, which is a proposal for life, a culture of the ephemeral, of appearance, of make-up. His criterion is triumphalism without the Cross. It is the worldliness of walking in search of one’s own glory that robs the humble and humiliated presence of Jesus. A worldly priest, the Pope said, “is nothing but a clericalized pagan.”

Another space of idolatry is primacy to the pragmatism of numbers. Whoever possesses this idol is recognized for his love of Statistics. But people cannot be reduced to numbers, the Pontiff warned. Replacing the Holy Spirit is what the idol of numbers aims at, which makes everything “appear”, but in an abstract and accounted way.

The third space of idolatry is the functionalism: “The functionalist mentality does not tolerate mystery, it bets on effectiveness. Little by little, this idol replaces the presence of the Father in us”. The functionalist does not know how to rejoice in the graces of the Spirit and is pleased with the effectiveness of programs.

Jesus is the way

In these last two spaces of idolatry, hope in God is replaced by empirical evidence, an attitude that disintegrates the union of the flock, undermines the fidelity of the priestly covenant and cools the personal relationship with the Lord.

Against all these idolatries, Jesus is the antidote:

“Dear brothers, Jesus is the only way for us not to be mistaken in knowing what we feel and where our heart leads us; he is the only path to good discernment.”

Francis concluded by asking for the intercession of Saint Joseph, so that he would free him from all greed to possess, because this is the fertile ground where these idols grow. May Saint Joseph grant discernment to subordinate to charity what is learned from the law.