PS4 update is released by Sony; see what changes

Sony has released a new PS4 update — firmware 9.51. After changing party interaction, the new patch 491.8 MB is now available for download and brings improvements to system performance.

The new version was released on the morning of this Wednesday (13), but does not seem to present major changes. When downloading content in the video game, the following improvements will be found:

This system software update improves system performance;

In the latest PS4 update, Sony focused on bringing improvements to the interaction. Communication in the party was the main point on which the Japanese giant focused its efforts. It is now possible to join open groups without invitation and edit the individual voice volume of each member.

In addition to PS4 update, it also has PS5 patch

The PS4 update was not the only one to be released this Wednesday (13). Sony also released firmware for the PlayStation 5 which brought improvements to the console system.

As with the PS5, this type of patch often introduces the improvements to users during their daily use of the console. That way, if you detect anything new, share it with your friends and in the comments section below.