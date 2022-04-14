realme 9 Pro Plus 5G: better camera, screen and sound, but with setbacks | Analysis / Review

The realme 9 Pro Plus is the Chinese’s new bet in the mid-range segment aiming at a cost-effective camera-focused device, especially for those who enjoy shooting more at night. It arrived costing more than R$ 3 thousand, but is it all worth it? It is already clear that realme knows how to make good phones and we really like the predecessors of the brand that have passed through our hands and the 9 Pro Plus is no exception. It has an attractive design with an option to change color when exposed to sunlight. However, it came to the national market in more traditional colors such as green and black. The display eventually evolved to 90 Hz, but we were expecting at this point to see a 120 Hz panel. At least the glow is strong and displays vibrant colors. The stereo sound is a good addition and delivers high power, the only thing missing is a better balance between bass, mids and treble.

Performance is on account of MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 combined with 6 GB of RAM and here we expected more from the multitasker that tends to reload some apps and take time to open others. It was even slower than the realme 8 Pro, which may disappoint those interested in the new model. Another point that we saw a setback was in the battery that yielded much less in our test, despite having the same size as before. Blame the new MediaTek hardware? We may also find that Realme UI 3.0 lacks a bit of optimization that comes on top of Android 12. Finally, we have the cameras, which is the realme 9 Pro Plus’s greatest strength. It may not be the best camera you’ll see in the segment, but it takes good photos during the day and especially at night with its efficient night mode. The ultra-wide is above several in the segment, while the macro is the weakest of the set. The camcorder has good stabilization, agile focus and captures clean audio. Is it worth buying the realme 9 Pro Plus? It’s a nice phone, but its price in Brazil complicates the cost-benefit. This is that typical cell phone that is worth keeping an eye on for promotions. To see all the details of our review, just check out the link below.

The realme 9 Pro Plus was launched in March in Brazil by BRL 3,499but below you can find offers with better prices:

The Realme 9 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.