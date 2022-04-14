Russia Claims It Has Seized Mariupol Port in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russia said on Wednesday (13) that it has taken control of the port of Mariupol, in Ukraine. According to the Russians, more than a thousand Ukrainian sailors surrendered in the city.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

If indeed Mariupol has been taken, the Russians will be able to relocate the soldiers who were fighting there to another region of Ukraine.

The capture of the industrial district of Azovstal, where the sailors are, will give the Russians full control of Mariupol.

1 of 2 Russian tank circulating in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters Russian tank circulating in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol (Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The city’s port is the main one on the Sea of ​​Azov. If Mariupol falls, the Russians will be able to make a corridor from the south to the east of Ukraine.

The city is surrounded by Russian troops and has been constantly bombed for weeks. It is one of the places where the war is most intense.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 1,026 Navy soldiers surrendered. Among them would be 162 officers.

2 of 2 Members of pro-Russian troops fire an anti-tank grenade in Mariupol, Ukraine — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Members of pro-Russian troops fire an anti-tank grenade in Mariupol, Ukraine – Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

These Ukrainians would have surrendered to the Russians and also to the Ukrainian separatist forces, which are allied with the Russians.

According to the Russian government, the Ukrainians surrendered near a steel mill in Azovstal.

Russian TV showed images of what would have been sailors surrendering. Many of them with injuries.

Ukrainians who have not yet surrendered are surrounded and have no way to escape, Russian news agency Interfax wrote, attributing to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian government said the Russians were attacking the steelworks and the port, but had no information about a surrender.