Russia rules out exchanging prisoners for Putin-friendly businessman – News

















THE Kremlin ruled out, this Wednesday (13), the idea of ​​exchanging Ukrainian deputy and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, a close friend of Vladimir Putin imprisoned in Ukraine and whom Kiev proposes to hand over to Moscow in exchange for the release of prisoners in Russia.

“Regarding the exchange of different personalities that Kiev so ardently insists on, Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen, he has no ties to the special military operation. [na Ucrânia]he is a foreign politician,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities announced the arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, 67, a pro-Russian Ukrainian deputy and businessman who had been on the run since the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24.



















Medvedchuk has been under house arrest since May 2021 after being accused of “high treason” and “attempted looting of natural resources in Crimea”, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. At the start of the Russian offensive, he disappeared.

It was Ukraine’s 12th fortune in 2021, with $620 million, according to Forbes magazine.

















