Russia says Finland and Sweden will face reprisals if they join NATO

Russia raised its tone against Finland and Sweden and promised this Thursday (14) reprisals if the two countries become part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Krelmin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin would consider “a series of measures” drawn up by the country’s Defense Ministry. Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grushko, stated that Finland and Sweden face “the most unintended consequences” if they join the military allianceaccording to Russian news agency Tass.

The two countries said on Wednesday (13) that they are analyzing joining NATO in response to the invasion of Ukraine, which completes 50 days this Thursday (14).

Also on Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, one of Putin’s closest allies and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said “no sane person” would like to see the consequences of the move. considered by Sweden and Finland and that Swedish and Finnish citizens would see Russian nuclear weapons “an arm’s length away” from their homes.

Image shows Finnish soldiers on military exercise in undated photo

Medvedev also said that the country will have to strengthen its military presence in the Baltic Sea to restore the military balance if Sweden and Finland are accepted into NATO. Medvedev stated that

“If Sweden and Finland join NATO, the extension of the land borders of the alliance with Russia will more than double,” Medvedev, current vice president of the Russian Security Council, said in a channel on the Telegram app. “Of course, those borders will have to be reinforced.”

The border between Russia and Finland is over 1,300 km long

Finland shares more than 1.3 km of border with Russia and has contingency plans for various calamities, in addition to having more than 1/3 of its adult population among the Armed Forces’ reservists.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she will decide on applying for membership in the alliance in the coming weeks. Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will meet in May with the country’s opposition to debate the candidacy.

Support for NATO membership has grown among Swedes and Finns since the invasion of Ukraine began, putting pressure on the government of the two countries, which adopt a neutral status, to consider the issue.

NATO officials told the Financial Times that Medvedev’s remarks indicate that Russia will officially send Iskander cruise missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, to the Kaliningrad enclave, which lies between Poland and Lithuania. This would give Moscow the potential to attack severals capitals of the European Union (EU).