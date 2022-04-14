Russia tells Ukraine to ‘be careful’ after capturing pro-Kremlin politician

(Reuters) – Russia on Wednesday told Ukraine to “be careful” after its ex-Soviet neighbor captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, turning down Kiev’s exchange offer with a warning that those holding him could be stopped soon.

Medvedchuk, one of President Vladimir Putin’s close allies in Ukraine, was shown handcuffed and wearing the uniform of a Ukrainian soldier on Tuesday in a photo shared on Twitter by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy proposed replacing Medvedchuk, while Ukraine’s domestic security service SBU branded him a traitor whose future lay in handcuffs.

“Those crazies who call themselves Ukrainian officials say they want to take Viktor Medvedchuk’s testimony ‘quickly and fairly’, convict him and then exchange him for prisoners,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. .

“These people must be careful and lock their doors well at night to ensure they don’t become the people to be exchanged,” said Medvedev, a close Putin ally who was Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012.

In February, Ukraine said Medvedchuk, leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, had escaped house arrest. Last year, authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who denies wrongdoing.

The Kremlin said the court case against Medvedchuk was politically motivated and denied that he had any channels of communication with the Russian leadership.

“He had no behind-the-scenes relationship with Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

“We will follow the fate of Viktor Medvedchuk – and we also ask European politicians to do the same, as they are always so concerned about freedom of expression,” Peskov said.

Asked about the Ukrainian proposal to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians held by Russia, Peskov said Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen and a foreign politician.

