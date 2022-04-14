Russia threatens to bomb Kiev if Ukraine continues to attack its territory

Russia’s army on Wednesday threatened to attack command centers in Ukraine’s capital Kiev – which Moscow had given up on taking – if Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops continue to attack Russian territory.

“We see sabotage and bombing attempts by Ukrainian forces against positions on the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Vladimir Putin’s Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

“If this continues, the Russian military will attack decision-making centers, including in Kiev, which the Russian military has refrained from doing so far,” he added.

Ukrainian forces regained control of the capital and region in late March. Since then, Russia has concentrated its offensive in the east and south of the country.

The UN considers that “a general ceasefire” with a humanitarian aim “does not seem possible at the moment” and is still awaiting responses from Moscow on proposals for the evacuation of civilians and the sending of humanitarian aid to combat zones.

One such region is Mariupol, a strategic city in southeastern Ukraine where at least 20,000 people have died, according to Kiev officials.

Russian forces have been bombing the city for more than 40 days and, according to the Ukrainian Presidency, “about 90% of the houses” have been destroyed.

“The rest of the Ukrainian units and the Nazis (from the Battalion) Azov present in the city are blocked and deprived of the possibility of breaking out of the siege,” Konashenkov detailed.