Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov guarantees that the Kremlin will take legal action if Western sanctions lead Russia to ‘default’, writes the British newspaper “The Guardian”, citing a conversation between the ruler and the pro-Kremlin newspaper “Izvestia”.

According to the minister, Russia has taken “all necessary measures” to pay off its international creditors. What Russia has done is pay off its debt in rubles that should have been paid in dollars and many foreign investors see this as a default – a situation in which governments are unable to keep paying their debts and go bankrupt.

Siluanov suggested Russia could go to court to argue that the terms of its payments were met, without saying where such a hearing could take place. “Of course we will sue, because we took all necessary steps to ensure that investors received their payments,” he said.

Last week, the Russian Finance Ministry said it had settled a dollar-denominated debt with rubles after a foreign bank refused to pay in dollars, exposing Russia to the risk of default.

For several weeks, Russia managed to stave off the danger of default because the US Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held by Moscow abroad to settle foreign debts. But on Tuesday, the US Treasury department announced that it would no longer allow Russia to repay its debt with dollars held in US banks, increasing pressure and increasing the risk of a Russian default.