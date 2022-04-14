Russian convoy attacked on 50th day of war

On the 50th day of the Russian-promoted war, Ukraine said today it had hit an enemy military convoy and also the most important Russian navy ship in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has not mentioned the convoy so far. Regarding the ship, Russia said there was an explosion after the onboard ammunition was detonated, but did not give further details about what happened.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukraine said it hit a bridge where a Russian convoy was passing. The attack took place in the area of ​​Izium, a city about 620 kilometers east of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

“A few days ago, our soldiers discovered enemy vehicles in the Kharkiv region,” said Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, which pointed out that the Russians “were moving to strengthen their group in the Kharkiv region,” a constant target of attacks. Ukraine then decided to “carry out an engineering ambush”.

“It was a bridge in the path of enemy vehicles,” the ministry explained, indicating that it had placed explosives on the road. “The bridge was blown up together with Russian equipment according to a certain plan, destroying the entire enemy column.” The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the convoy attack.

Ukrainian Presidency Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak celebrated the attack. “It used to be a Russian Federation military column, but now it’s been scrapped. Glory to our soldiers.”

The explosive was placed by Ukrainian forces under a bridge in Izium, in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/GeneralStaff.ua

Russian ship

The Moskva, which is in southern Ukraine, was “seriously damaged” after an explosion on board, according to Russia, which does not identify the incident as an attack. According to Kiev, however, the explosion was caused by missiles launched by Ukrainian forces.

“The focus of the fire has been contained, there are no more flames. The ammunition explosions have ceased. The Moskva maintains its buoyancy,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “Measures have been taken to tow the cruise ship into port,” he added.

File photo shows the Russian ship Mosvka in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea Image: 27.Jul.2017 – Pavel Rebrov/Reuters

The Russian ministry gave no indication as to the reasons for the incident, but said it was under investigation. He added that the crew of several hundred people had been pulled from the vessel, without providing an exact number.

Ukraine’s Southern Military Command, meanwhile, said on Thursday that it had hit the Moskva with a Neptune missile the day before, causing significant damage, and that the ship had begun to sink.

The Moskva was originally built in the Soviet era in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and entered service in the early 1980s, according to Russian media. The vessel was previously used in the Syrian war. The cruiser carries 16 P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship missiles, as well as an array of anti-submarine and other weapon types.

Moskva gained notoriety early in the Ukrainian war when it demanded the surrender of Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Serpent Island, but they defiantly refused.

7.Apr.2022- Satellite image shows the Moskva ship (the largest in the image) in Sevastopol, Crimea Image: Apr 7, 2022 – Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Preparation

For the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, “there is a constant threat” of the use of missiles throughout the territory, and sees “systematic attacks” in the regions of KharkivDonetsk and zaporizhzhiain eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Defense, Russia “continues to build an aviation group near the eastern border”. Russian forces would be strengthening “artillery units”, as well as optimizing “existing management systems, intelligence and medical support”.

The expectation of Ukraine and allied countries is that Russia will launch a new offensive in the eastern region, mainly because of Russian interest in the Donbass, a separatist area. Areas of Russia being at “yellow terrorist threat level” is another indication for Ukraine that further attacks are on the way. The Russian government has also said it may strike again at Kiev.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said “it is too early to return to Kiev”. “Because there is still a threat of missile strikes across Ukraine, and the enemy does not let go of the goal of capturing all of Ukraine — and Kiev in particular.”

For Maliar, “the active phase of the war continues, which means that the risk persists throughout Ukraine”. “And considering Kiev was a key objective for them, and they don’t give up on that objective, it’s still worth the wait,” he added.

Image: UOL Art

attack in russia

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region of Russia, said today that the “Armed Forces of Ukraine bombed Klimovo”, a town near Chernihiv, in the northern Ukrainian region.

“As a result of the bombing, two residential buildings were damaged,” he said, indicating that there were injuries. The information could not be verified with independent sources.

Surrenders in Mariupol

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that “during the operation to liberate the city of Mariupol”, another 134 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered. “In just one day, 1,160 Ukrainian servicemen from the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily surrendered. Among them, 176 officers.”

The Ukrainian government yesterday said that “part of the 36th Marine Brigade was captured during an invasion attempt”, without mentioning surrenders or the number of troops.

Port city, Mariupol is considered a strategic point in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to the intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom, “Ukraine’s continued defense of Mariupol is currently barring a significant number of Russian troops and equipment.”

Negotiations

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that negotiations with Ukraine are at a “dead end”, Turkey – the country that mediated face-to-face meetings between the two nations’ delegations at the end of March – said today that they were affected ” negatively” after the massacre in Bucha, a city near Kiev.

“It created a negative atmosphere on the Ukrainian side,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkey’s NTV news outlet. The minister stressed that the Turkish government condemns the massacre. Turkey seeks to organize a new meeting between the delegations. Today, the Russian government said that there is no understanding on the continuation of face-to-face negotiations.

Russia and NATO Enlargement

If Sweden and Finland enter the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said today that Russia can expand its military presence in the region close to the two countries. “The extent of the alliance’s land borders with the Russian Federation will more than double,” said Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council.

Yesterday, the premiers of the two countries met and indicated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed the “security landscape”.

Medvedev indicated that, with Swedes and Finns in NATO, it will be necessary to “seriously strengthen the pooling of ground and air defense forces, deploy significant naval forces in the waters of the Gulf of Finland”. “So far, Russia has not taken such measures, and would not take them,” he said, indicating that Russia could be “forced” to expand its military presence. He even indicated the possibility of placing nuclear weapons in the region.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency’s Cabinet, Myhhailo Podolyak scoffed at the situation. “Russia claims it started the war to stop Ukraine from joining NATO. Well, when Sweden and Finland join the alliance, Russia will have NATO 30 minutes from St. Petersburg,” he tweeted today. “The economy [russa] suffer. Total isolation. But ‘the operation is going according to plan’. So what was the plan?”

(With Reuters, AFP and DW)