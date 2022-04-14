Russian-German trade break could cause global financial shock, analyst says

Evaluation is by an economist at the US company S&P Global edit

Sputnik – According to the economist of the US company S&P Global, Paul Gruenwald, quoted by the broadcaster CNBC, a possible trade rupture between Russia and Germany could cause a global financial shock.

According to the expert, seeing the development of the situation around Ukraine, it is estimated a less encouraging scenario. A trade break between Germany and Russia could be a disaster.

This would affect the energy complex, raw material prices, industrial inputs imported by Europe, such as nickel, titanium and others, resulting in a strong impact on German industry, in addition to reducing the country’s GDP, generating unemployment and lowering confidence. in Germany, he explained.

Gruenwald stressed that the sanctions imposed by European countries, following in the footsteps of the US, caused Russian retaliation, which in turn demanded that the countries that imposed the sanctions pay for the supply of natural gas in rubles.

Currently, around 40% of the total gas imported by the EU comes from Russia, while Germany is the biggest consumer of this fuel.

