Russian submarines launch missiles from Sea of ​​Japan during tension with country over Ukraine – News

Russian submarines fired missiles during maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan, the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday, amid tensions between Moscow and Tokyo over Ukraine.

“Pacific Fleet submarines fired Kalibr cruise missiles at fictitious enemy ships,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.





More than 15 ships took part in these maneuvers, including two submarines, the “Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky” and the “Volkov”, which “fired cruise missiles from a submerged position in the Sea of ​​Japan and successfully reached their target”, the same sources added. .

The ministry released a video showing the missiles being launched out of the water and rising into the sky.







These maneuvers create a climate of tension between Russia and Japan, which has declared an embargo on Russian coal in reaction to Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.





Japan, an ally of the United States, has complex relations with Russia, with which it did not sign a peace treaty after World War II, due to the conflict over four small islands in the Kurils archipelago.

These islands were taken over by the Soviet army in the last days of the war and were never returned to Japan, which calls them the “northern territories” and considers them its own.



