Russian warship ‘seriously damaged’ after ammunition explosion – News

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was “seriously damaged” by an ammunition explosion, Russian state agencies said on Wednesday, after Ukraine claimed to have attacked the ship.

“Due to a fire, the ammunition exploded on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” declared the Defense Ministry, quoted by these media.

The ship’s crew has been evacuated, and the cause of the fire is being determined.

“The Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea did very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!” Governor Maksym Marchenko wrote earlier on Telegram.

An aide to Ukrainian President Oleksii Arestovich confirmed on YouTube the Ukrainian attacks on the ship, without indicating its location.

“[O navio] burns hard. Right now. And with this stormy sea, you don’t know when you can get help,” he said during a YouTube broadcast.

Moskva gained notoriety early in the war when it demanded the surrender of Ukrainian border troops stationed on the tiny island of Cobra, who defiantly refused to obey the order.





The Ukrainian soldiers were initially believed to have been killed, but in fact they were taken hostage, and later released, in a prisoner exchange with Russia in late March, according to the Ukrainian parliament.

On March 24, a month after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian navy claimed to have destroyed a Russian ship anchored in the port of Berdyansk, a city near Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov.