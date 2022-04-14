SEGA increases game prices in Brazil by up to 170%

Sonic Mania, Crazy Taxi and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection are some of the games with increased

THE sega yesterday (12) an increase in the price of some of its games on the Steamcausing many classic company titles to have their values ​​increased by up to 170% in Brazil.

Other countries also suffered from the price increase, as is the case of Turkey and Argentina, in Argentina games like Sonic Lost World had an increase of 491%While Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection received a 477% boost on the platform.

In Brazil, games like NiGHTS into Dreams, Crazy Taxi, Space Channel 5: Part 2 and Jet Set Radioall from the time of dreamcastcost BRL 15.99and are now leaving for BRL 42.90.

Check out below a tweet that features Argentina’s increases.

Various franchise titles sonic were affected by the sudden change, check out some of them below.

Some titles even cost more than their versions sold on consoles, which are usually priced higher than those found on PC. So far there has been no official statement from Sega regarding the price increases on its games.


What is your opinion on the measure applied by Sega in its games on Steam? Share in the comments with your opinion!

