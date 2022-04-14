Senacon asks for Kinder Egg withdrawal or explanations about contamination

posted on 04/13/2022 14:38 / updated on 04/13/2022 15:55

On the eve of Easter and in view of the record of dozens of cases last week of salmonella caused by Kinder chocolates in the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified the manufacturer Ferrero do Brasil. Through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), the folder determined that Ferrero do Brasil formalize the recall of Kinder chocolate or provide clarification on the safety of the product.

“Considering that, until then, Ferrero do Brasil has not issued a specific statement for Senacon, the aforementioned company was notified in the interests of transparency in consumer relations. It is recommended that subsidiaries and importers of product and service suppliers inform the competent Brazilian authorities that the products or services object of the recall abroad have not reached the Brazilian market. If the product has signs of risk to consumers in Brazilian territory, the supplier must formalize the recall immediately”, emphasizes Senacom, in a note.

The company has a period of 72 hours, from the receipt of the notification, to formalize the recall or provide the necessary clarifications.

Article 10 of the Consumer Protection Code says that the supplier cannot place on the market a product or service that presents a high degree of harmfulness or danger to health or safety. According to the legislation that regulates the recall, the supplier is responsible for explaining what the defect is and warning about the risk involved, in addition to advising consumers on how to avoid incidents and what to do to obtain repair, replacement or refund of the product.

The federal government maintains a system accessible on the website, in which consumers can search if a product or service has been recently recalled, in addition to registering to receive alerts whenever a new recall is launched.

positioning

In a note sent to Brazil Agency and to MailFerrero Brasil informed that it has not yet received any official notification from Senacon about possible clarifications in relation to episodes of intoxication in Kinder Europa products and that it received information about the case from the press.





“We are in constant contact with the authorities in all the countries where we operate. In Brazil, Ferrero voluntarily contacted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), clarifying the facts and making itself available for any additional information. Ferrero reiterates that the voluntary recall being carried out in other countries only refers to products from the Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons lines manufactured in Arlon, Belgium. These products are not sold by Ferrero in Brazil, so there is no need to talk about removing these items from the country”, says the note.

The company also says that it regrets the situation and that the episode hits “the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary measures to preserve the full confidence of our consumers”.

Historic

Dozens of cases of salmonella contamination have been detected in Europe. The suspected source of contamination is from products made in Belgium, which led to their withdrawal from the markets by the manufacturer Ferrero.

The company requested the return of Kinder products produced at the factories in Arlon, Belgium, which were sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden.

Salmolenosis

Salmonellosis is a bacterial disease that affects the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis. Diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes vomiting and fever are among the symptoms that manifest between 12 and 72 hours after eating a dose of salmonella-infected food. Symptoms usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

The story was updated on 4/13 to include the company’s position.