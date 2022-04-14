Seniors are penalized by rising prices in health plans

Rio de Janeiro – Regina Souza, 64, lives on her retirement income and finances health plans for her and her husband, Antonio Luis, also 64. Each month, more than 70% of the former administrative assistant’s earnings go towards paying the agreement, which makes it difficult to maintain the other bills of the house.

“My husband was unable to retire due to health issues. I have to balance food expenses, sometimes I lack [dinheiro] for the medicine”, says the elderly woman to the metropolises.

A recent study points out that health plans make a significant percentage of the elderly assume salty bills. That is, an expense that forces them to give up other essential expenses, such as housing, food and leisure.

“It is very difficult, I have nothing. But we have health problems. I have heart valve problems, so I do medical follow-up every month”, explains the retiree. “My husband needs it too. He has diabetes, is hypertensive and has four stents in his heart.”

The survey showed that, of the total number of people who pay for health plans in Brazil, elderly people aged 60 or over represent 38.4% of the portion that spends more than 40% of their income on insurance.

Expenditures above 40% are observed in 665,800 people aged 59 and over who pay for health plans. The analysis was based on data from the IBGE’s Household Budget Survey (POF), between the age groups of 19 and 79 years or older.

In an interview with metropolisesthe researcher Ricardo Moraes, one of the authors of the UFRJ analysis, in partnership with the IBGE, Fiocruz and ANS, says that spending on health plans grows more than the increase in the population’s income.

“This is one of the factors that lead people to make such a high commitment to income. There are rules that limit how much higher tuition for older people can be than for people with younger age brackets. But users’ financial capacity does not grow as much over their lifetimes as the price of health insurance plans, which can be up to six times higher, depending on age”, he explains.

readjustment

According to projections from the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), the readjustments for this year should be close to 16.3%, surpassing the record of 13.57% recorded in 2016. Last year, individual plans had a discount of 8.19%, due to reduced demand for the use of medical services offered in 2020.

This readjustment worries Mrs. Regina, who is already at the limit of spending on health: “My health plan should reach about R$ 4,700, I can’t keep it anymore. I don’t know what the future will look like, it’s uncertain, and we depend on a doctor, on treatment, this is desperate. But I have no alternative,” she states.

Ricardo Moraes assesses this scenario as complex. “You can have a person being expelled from the private system for inability to pay and that person goes to the SUS, which is unable to grow, due to the spending ceiling. The situation is complicated for the person who has possibly spent a lifetime spending on health and for the health system as a whole. Public health ends up being overwhelmed and the private one loses customers,” he explains.

What does Abramge say?

Abramge sent a note to the report informing that “the readjustment of individual health plans is stipulated by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), based on a formula defined in the regulation and on available public data, taking into account, among other factors, the variation of medical and hospital expenses in the last two years”.

According to the association, according to what was published on the ANS portal, it is estimated that the percentage to be applied in 2022 is close to 16.3%. “If this is confirmed, the 2021/2022 biennium will have an average annual readjustment of about 2.7%, which would be one of the lowest in the history of individual and family health plans”, says the note, noting that the plans of health were the only regulated sector with a negative adjustment in 2021, of -8.19%.

“Now, in 2021, expenses far exceeded those of 2020, as a result of the high hospital occupancy rate caused by two main reasons: the resumption of care postponed the previous year and the second wave of Covid-19, much greater than the first”, points out the statement, also citing global inflation of inputs and the exponential rise of the dollar.

Finally, in the note, Abramge “clarifies that, after the calculation and publication of the index by the regulatory body, the readjustment of individual and family plans are applied according to the contract anniversary”.