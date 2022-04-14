Sony photography contest awards Brazilian with photos of Kuarup

London – Brazilian Ricardo Teles won first place in the Sports category at the Sony Photo Awards photography contest, with a photo essay about the Kuarup ritual of the Xingu Indians.
Held by the World Photography Organization, the competition is one of the most important in the world. The results were announced on Tuesday (12).
The top prize, Photographer of the Year, went to Australian Adam Ferguson, who documented the crisis of migrants waiting to enter the US from Mexico.
The award-winning photos are on display from today at the Somerset House cultural center in London until May 2.
The competition awarded works in 10 categories open to professionals. A video shows the award ceremony and the testimony of the winners of the photo contest.
Discover the work of Ricardo Teles and see a selection of the award-winning images.
Brazilian is awarded for the second time in the photography contest
Ricardo Teles is from Rio Grande do Sul and has been working with documentary and journalistic photography since 1994, having received several awards in his career and participated in exhibitions in several countries.
This is the second time the professional has won the Sony Photo Awards. In 2014, he received another award in the same contest, with the series Rodovia de Grão.
This year’s winning work, in the Sports category, portrays an unusual scene in sports photography: that of a traditional competition of the Xingu Indians, as Teles explained:
“Kuarup is a ritual of the Brazilian Indigenous Xingu to honor the illustrious dead – it is the farewell and closing of a period of mourning.
The celebration takes place once a year in different villages and lasts for three days.”
This year’s ritual honored the people who lost their lives between the years 2020 and 2021: four out of five were victims of covid.
Photographer of the Year at the contest portrayed migrant drama
migrants, which won the competition’s top prize, is a series of black-and-white self-portraits of migrants in Mexico, taken by themselves as they waited to cross the border into the United States.
Adam Ferguson set up the equipment for each image, but instead of pressing the camera button, he let the subjects do it themselves, choosing the moment of capture and participating in the process of documenting their lives.
Commenting on his victory, Ferguson said:
“Through collaboration with migrants, this series of photographs was an attempt to make images that inspire empathy rather than sympathy.
By handing over control of the capture and giving each migrant agency the process of its representation, I hoped to subvert the narrative of marginalization and create a story that felt more human, relatable, and honest.
“I am grateful to the brave and resilient individuals who have agreed to work with me and I receive this award on their behalf as well.
“Winning Photographer of the Year gives this story another life. This allows a new audience to connect with the important stories of the people who have shared their stories with me.”
Photographs awarded in other categories of the Sony contest
Wildlife: The Fox’s Tale, by Milan Radisics, Hungary
The photographer said that for eight months, he spent almost every night sitting at the window of his house in the middle of the forest, watching the young fox appear after dark until he managed to photograph it with the light effect when it entered the scene.
Architecture and Design | Dorf, by Domagoj Burilović
“Dorf is the German word for village. In the 19th century, the Croatian region of Slavonia was inhabited by people from all nations of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
German settlers made the biggest cultural impact through language, crafts and architecture.
With the extinction of the village, the historic houses that became part of its cultural identity are the first to decline.”
Creative Photography | Mellow Apocalypse by Alnis Stakle
“I am interested in the fate of artistic, scientific and journalistic images immortalized in collections and their potential to embody contemporary meanings.
“For my collages, I used images from open source collections in art museums, scientific institutions and image banks, whose archives can be considered iconic testimonies of the present and the past.”
Documentary projects | The Sons of Venezuela’s Financial Collapse, by Jan Grarup
“The financial collapse in Venezuela has left many without access to emergency aid, shelter, clean water or food. Children pay the highest price.”
Environment |Living in Transition by Shunta Kimura
“Gabura Union is located on the southwest coast of Bangladesh. It is one of the most vulnerable areas to the impacts of climate change, and many residents often suffer from its effects.
“The purpose of this photo essay is to capture and communicate the plight of people living peacefully in this transition, impacted by climate change.”
Panoramic photo | Life on Earth, by Lorenzo Poli
“Science and religions can fail to explain the incredible miracle of life that, in millennia of evolution, turned the barren land into a living planet.
“There is an indomitable world between the sacred and the magical, where the essence of life is safeguarded by silence, where the outer and inner worlds coincide. That’s what I try to photograph.”
Still life | Constellation of Haruna Ogata and Jean-Etienne Portail
“The images were taken in a studio in Paris in September 2020, creating a still-life vision.”
