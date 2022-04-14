Sony photography contest awards Brazilian with photos of Kuarup

London – Brazilian Ricardo Teles won first place in the Sports category at the Sony Photo Awards photography contest, with a photo essay about the Kuarup ritual of the Xingu Indians.

Held by the World Photography Organization, the competition is one of the most important in the world. The results were announced on Tuesday (12).

The top prize, Photographer of the Year, went to Australian Adam Ferguson, who documented the crisis of migrants waiting to enter the US from Mexico.

The award-winning photos are on display from today at the Somerset House cultural center in London until May 2.

The competition awarded works in 10 categories open to professionals. A video shows the award ceremony and the testimony of the winners of the photo contest.

Discover the work of Ricardo Teles and see a selection of the award-winning images.