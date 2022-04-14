Space Perspective reveals interior of capsule that will take tourists into the stratosphere

Space Perspective revealed this Tuesday (12), the interior of its Spaceship Neptune capsule, intended to carry out manned flights to the Earth’s stratosphere with a huge balloon from 2024. The vehicle has cozy facilities to receive passengers and windows with panoramic view to observe the space and the curvature of the planet.

The illustrations released by the company reveal how the pressurized capsule has a complex configuration. In one environment, it includes reclining seats and, in another, sofas where intimate dinners can be held at an altitude of 30 km.

Get your first look at the Space Lounge Interior. What makes Spaceship Neptune a spaceship unlike any other? Visit our website to explore all the details! https://t.co/DqhAhrdg0V pic.twitter.com/4j5cHRcP1Y — Space Perspective (@SpacePerspective) April 12, 2022

In addition to accommodation, the company will also offer food and beverage services to its customers. The lighting inside the capsule can be dimmed so passengers can gaze at the stars and the curvature of the Earth through the window.

The “Space Lounge”, as one of the spaces in the capsule is called, will have interactive screens and very peculiar decor, such as floor lamps and plants scattered throughout the unit. According to a company statement, the main purpose of this is to remind customers of the interconnected nature of the planet.

Flying into the stratosphere

Spaceship Neptune will take off at dawn and take two hours to reach an altitude of 30 km. For another two hours, the capsule will travel through the Earth’s stratosphere. It will then take two hours or more to descend into the ocean, where it will be retrieved by a ship.

The company has plans to start commercial flights as early as 2024, where each passenger will pay US$125,000. It’s a much cheaper ride than Virgin Galactic, whose seat in its VSS Unity vehicle costs $450,000.

It is worth remembering that despite the “Space” in the name of the company and the capsule, the Spaceship Neptune does not reach space itself. This is because, according to international consensus, it only starts at 100 km high, a landmark called the “Kármann Line”. Passengers will certainly have an amazing view, but they won’t have the experience of floating in microgravity, for example.

Space Perspective has about 600 people on the waiting list — and each has paid a refundable deposit of $1,000. The company has managed to raise millions of dollars in its first round of funding and has already conducted a successful unmanned test run at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Source: Via Sace.com