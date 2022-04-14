State Government opens 201 vacancies for the Department of Health contest

The Government of Mato Grosso do Sul, through the Secretary of State for Administration and Debureaucratization (SAD), published in the edition of the Official Gazette this Wednesday (13) the public notice for the opening of the public tender for the filling of 201 vacancies for the Career positions of Management of the Unified Health System, from the staff of the State Department of Health (SES).

Entries can be made from April 13, 2022 until 11:59 pm on May 11, 2022, through the website of the organizing committee of the contest, Fundação de Apoio a Pesquisa, ao Ensino e a Cultura – Fapec (concurso.fapec.org). In the act, the candidate must make the definitive choice of the area of ​​qualification that will compete. The fee for higher-level positions is R$181.32, for mid-level positions, R$113.32, and for fundamental-level positions, R$67.99. Payment can be made until May 13, 2022.

Requests for exemption from the fee will take place from April 13 until 11:59 pm on April 18, 2022 (Mato Grosso do Sul time). Candidates supported by State Law n. 2,557.

The objective written test will last 4 hours and will be held in the municipality of Campo Grande, with a probable date for May 29, 2022, in the following periods: morning, for the positions of auditor of health services, assistant of services of health and sanitary surveillance inspectors; and afternoon, for the positions of health services specialist and health services assistant.

Job Description:

In total, there are 201 vacancies distributed in the positions of Health Services Auditor (14), Health Surveillance Inspector (7), Health Services Specialist (114), which require higher education and specialties. In addition to vacancies for the positions of Health Services Assistant (58) and Health Service Assistant (3), which require a medium and technical level and fundamental level, respectively.

Upper level

For the position of health services auditor, the remuneration is R$5,511.51, with a 260% additional function and a working day of 40 hours per week and 8 hours per day. The vacancies are divided into 5 sub-functions for candidates with a background in administration, accounting, nursing, pharmacy and medicine, and who have a postgraduate degree in public health or in the area of ​​training.

As for the position of health surveillance inspector, the remuneration is R$2,362.07, with a 260% additional function and a working day of 40 hours per week and 8 hours per day. The vacancies are divided into 4 sub-functions for candidates with a background in biomedicine, nursing, pharmacy and medicine, and who have a postgraduate degree at a specialization level.

The position of health services specialist is divided into 14 sub-functions. The functions of architect, social worker, biologist, nurse, pharmacist, speech therapist, veterinarian, it is necessary for the candidate to have higher education in the desired area and registration in the class council. As for the roles of professional development analyst and health services manager, the candidate must have a postgraduate degree in the area and training in law, administration and accounting, respectively. The remuneration is R$2,362.07, with a 95% additional function and a working day of 40 hours per week and 8 hours per day.

For the functions of doctor and dental surgeon, it is necessary that the candidate has training in the area and registration with the board. Remuneration is R$2,863.12, with a 65% additional function and a 20-hour workweek.

Candidates interested in the role of public health specialist must have a postgraduate degree, with at least 680 hours, or a master’s or doctorate degree, in the area of ​​public health. The remuneration for the function is R$3,364.17, with a 100% additional function and a 40-hour workday 8 hours of work.

Middle level

For the position of health services assistant, the remuneration is R$1,646.29 and has a working day of 40 hours per week and 8 hours per day. The vacancies are divided into 3 sub-functions for candidates with complete training in high school or technical high school. Regarding the additional function, that of health services assistant is 70%, that of nursing technician is 95% and that of laboratory technician is 85%.

fundamental level

For the position of health service assistant, the remuneration is R$1,431.59, with a 60% additional function and a working day of 40 hours per week and 8 hours per day. The vacancies are intended for candidates with complete education in elementary school and who have a level “D” qualification.

For more information about the competition, such as the preliminary schedule, the foreseen phases and the attributions of each function, access the public notice available on pages 184 to 223 of the edition No. 10,805 of the Official State Gazette.