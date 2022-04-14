Strategy game Anno 1800 is free for PC

year 1800, a real-time strategy (RTS) game for PC from Ubisoft, is free to test until next Tuesday (19), at 1 am (Brasilia time). The promotion is a trial period, meaning the game will not stay in your library after the promotion.

To enjoy, just access the game’s official page and choose which platform you want to redeem the game on: the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect. Check out the trailer for year 1800 below:

The free trial is in celebration of the game’s Season Pass 4 release, released on April 1st. Your progress will be saved in case you buy the game later. If you purchase it through the Refer a Friend program, you will receive the Seasonal Decoration Pack as a reward.

“Welcome to the 19th century. A century of industrialization, diplomatic disputes and discoveries. Choose a path that will define the world. Are you an innovator or an explorer? A conqueror or a liberator? How the world remembers your name is up to you.”

year 1800 was released in 2019 and is only available for PC.