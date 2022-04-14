Teacher saves student from choking on bottle cap in US

An American teacher saved, on the 6th, a student who was choking on the top of a water bottle, in New Jersey, in the U.S. Janice Jenkins had to perform the Heimlich maneuver to clear 9-year-old Robert’s throat.

The East Orange Community Charter high school security camera captured the moment when the student tried to open the bottle with his mouth and ended up swallowing the cap.

Not understanding what was happening, Robert’s classmates laugh, thinking that the boy had just gotten wet. In fact, the 9-year-old couldn’t explain that he had swallowed the bottle cap.

After running across the room, Robert reached Jenkins and pointed at his throat, showing that he was choking. Immediately the teacher started doing the Heimlich maneuver, helping the student to spit out the lid.







According to NJ Advance Media, Jenkins said he didn’t think much about what he could do, he just acted quickly to help the boy.

“I didn’t think, I just acted. I saw that he needed help and I jumped in to help him. Robert was not breathing, his face was quite pale and he looked desperate,” says Jenkins.

The teacher had recently taken a first-aid course, in which, among other techniques, she learned the Heimlich maneuver.

“After he was safe, I took him to the infirmary and I felt 100% better. Then my emotions took over and I started to think about what could have happened. Thank God I was able to do what I did. This was the first time I did [a manobra de Heimlich] for real. Glad it worked”, concluded the teacher.



