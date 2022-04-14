Teacher saves student who was suffocating with bottle cap

A teacher in New Jersey, in the United States, needed to think fast when she came across a student who was pointing at his neck and couldn’t breathe: he was suffocating with a bottle cap. The surveillance camera recorded the moment she saves the child.















The incident happened this Monday (11). 9-year-old Robert tried to open the water bottle with his mouth when he couldn’t with his hands. In an interview with the WABC channel, he told how it was:

“Suddenly the water escaped and pushed the cap down my throat. I went to the sink to try to spit it out and I couldn’t, so I ran very quickly to Mrs. Jenkins,” she told her.

The teacher then applied the Heimlich maneuver on him, a procedure indicated in cases of asphyxia, in which abdominal compressions are performed until the object is expelled. Thus, the boy managed to expel the cap.

The video went viral on social media and the teacher is being called a heroine.

With information from Crescer