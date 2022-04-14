The Freestyle: Samsung’s portable projector has its price revealed in Brazil | projectors

Samsung revealed, this Wednesday (13), the price in Brazil of the portable projector The Freestyle : BRL 6,999. The device, which was announced at CES 2022 with Full HD resolution and a screen that varies between 30 and 100 inches, lands here in May. Users who pre-purchase the product will receive as a gift the original carrying case and the MX-T55 sound tower, which has 500 Watts RMS of sound power.

The main differentiator of Freestyle is its automatic calibration. Weighing 830 g and rotating 180 degrees, the projector can be easily transported and pointed at a new wall or ceiling. In about three seconds, the device automatically adjusts the focus and shape of the trapeze, making usability simpler. With the Smart Things app, you can even adjust Freestyle to display true colors on a non-white wall — the result is quite satisfying.

Samsung’s demos weren’t in completely dark environments. As this is a projector, however, extreme lighting locations are not ideal for its use. Projection in the common light of a house or an apartment allows viewing with reasonable contrast. The lamp has 550 lumens, or 250 ANSI lumens, in the standard measurement for appliances of this type.

The Freestyle runs the Tizen system, the same as the manufacturer’s smart TVs. With this, you can access streaming apps such as Netflix, Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video and more. A remote control comes with the projector. It is smaller than the accessory that ships with the manufacturer’s TVs, but has a similar layout and buttons aimed at streaming services.

The Freestyle has a remote control with buttons for streaming services — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The device also allows you to mirror content from an Android or iPhone (iOS) phone, or from a branded TV that is on the same Wi-Fi network. Samsung’s own Bixby and Amazon Alexa virtual assistants are supported.

The sound system has 5 Watts RMS, something that seems little, but sounds satisfactory depending on the environment. This is, according to the manufacturer, the space available for the speaker, greater than that of a TV, for example.

The Freestyle and MX-T55 sound tower, shipped as a gift on pre-order — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The device features a dual passive radiator that promises distortion-free bass. In the experience that TechTudo had, the low frequencies were not so present, but it is possible to connect an external Bluetooth device to reproduce higher fidelity sounds, such as the sound tower itself sent with the projector in the pre-order.

For gamers, Freestyle has Game Mode for lower-than-usual latency images, in something equivalent to the entry-level Crystal UHD TVs, but not quite as high as a branded QLED. The maximum image frequency is 60 Hz.

The Freestyle can be used as a lamp — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

As extra possibilities of use, there is the Ambient Mode, traditional of the brand’s TVs, which allows you to simulate a window or work of art directly on the wall. In addition, the Freestyle can be used as a light fixture by attaching the translucent lens cap.

For situations where there is no outlet nearby, it is possible to connect the Freestyle to a power bank. Samsung recommends a 20,000mAh model for around three hours of use. The portable charger must also have 5V and 20A as specs. For the second half, the South Korean manufacturer should launch an external battery for the projector, in addition to colorful cases to decorate the device during use.

The Freestyle with external battery — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo