The gigantic impact that explains the mystery of the two sides of the Moon

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on The gigantic impact that explains the mystery of the two sides of the Moon 0 Views

The two faces of the moon

Credit, brown university

It was in the late 1950s and 1960s that Soviet and American missions revealed two very different faces of the Moon.

The visible face is covered by so-called lunar seas, which appear as large dark patches that reveal ancient lava flows. On the hidden face, however, these seas are barely visible.

The reason for this difference is a long-standing mystery.

But a new scientific study from the United States proposes an explanation to solve the riddle: a gigantic impact billions of years ago would have generated this difference.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Freestyle, Samsung’s portable projector, arrives in Brazil for R$7,000 – Link

Freestyle projector from Samsung is launched in Brazil This Wednesday, the 13th, Samsung launched one …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved