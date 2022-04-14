The impact of the Russian power cut – Economy

Much of the analysis of the consequences produced by the Russian oil and gas import reductions across Europe is limited to the impacts on the economy of European Union. However, the whole world will eventually have to pay the price, starting with Russia.

Last year, European Union countries imported no less than 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia. Just by way of comparison, Brazil imports 25 billion cubic meters from Bolivia per year. About 60% of Germany’s gas consumption comes from Russia. Italy is another dependent: Russia supplies 29 billion cubic meters, 40% of the gas it consumes.

In 2021, the European Union imported 99 billion euros ($108 billion) of oil and gas from Russia, equivalent to 62% of Russian imports made to the bloc in 2021.

The European Union has decided to reduce its Russian gas imports by 66% this year. It is unclear how this supply, essential for the Gross Domestic Product European will be replaced. Authorities expect to import around 55 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas from other countries. If this is confirmed, there will be a lack of gas for other consumers. In addition to paying more, the rest of the world will have to resort to other energy sources, such as dirty coal, which had been abandoned for environmental reasons.

Both due to the sanction effect and the reduction in dependence, the strong reduction in natural gas exports to Europe is expected to wreak huge havoc on Russia’s trade accounts. These exports are carried out through gas pipelines, which will remain idle. Just in the first quarter of this year, Russia made $58 billion with exports of Petroleum and gas, more than double what it obtained in the same period last year. From there, you can already have an idea of ​​the hole that this European decision alone will produce in Russia’s income.

As Europe will not be able to replace all the energy coming from Russia, some reduction in consumption seems inevitable – whose main cost will be the drop in economic activity, therefore, a certain recession.

But in the long run, this dependency-reduction mega-operation will not only produce more costs and more sacrifices. It will have the positive effect of hastening investments in renewable energy (solar and wind energy). If you don’t make licks, Brazil will be able to take advantage of this new European demand for clean energy and export green hydrogen to be obtained with solar energy and wind.

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR